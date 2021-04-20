Home Depot to be Boycotted by Sixth District AME Church

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia sixth district AME Church Leaders are meeting to announce a boycott of Home Depot.
The group has scheduled a noon news conference in Atlanta to make the announcement.
This is in response to the Georgia Voting Law that was recently signed by Governor Brian Kemp.
Recently the Coca-Cola Company arranged a summit meeting between faith leaders and corporate executives from several other Georgia-based Companies.
Home Depot chose not to attend that meeting.
Meanwhile, Governor Kemp has scheduled a news conference for today at 1:30 p.m.
NewsChannel 6’s Archith Seshadri is covering this story today, he’ll have more on NewsChannel 6 at 6.