Home Depot to be Boycotted by Sixth District AME Church

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia sixth district AME Church Leaders are meeting to announce a boycott of Home Depot.

The group has scheduled a noon news conference in Atlanta to make the announcement.

This is in response to the Georgia Voting Law that was recently signed by Governor Brian Kemp.

Recently the Coca-Cola Company arranged a summit meeting between faith leaders and corporate executives from several other Georgia-based Companies.

Home Depot chose not to attend that meeting.

Meanwhile, Governor Kemp has scheduled a news conference for today at 1:30 p.m.

