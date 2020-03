AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — American Red Cross is assisting a family in Aiken following a house fire.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 14 at a home on Park Avenue SE.

Officials say disaster-trained volunteers are assisting one adult with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The Aiken Public Safety Fire Department responded to the blaze.