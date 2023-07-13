LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing film and television actors says no deal has been reached with studios and streaming services and its leadership will vote on whether to strike later Thursday.

SAG-AFTRA said its decision on whether to join striking screenwriters will be decided by leadership at a meeting Thursday.

If the actors go on strike, it will be the first time since 1960 that actors and writers picket film and television productions.

If that happens, actors will formally join screenwriters on the picket lines outside studios and filming locations in a bid to get better terms from studios and streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.