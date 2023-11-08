AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Regional Airport is making some new updates to gates three and four.

If you’re traveling this holiday season, airport leaders say gate construction won’t be a problem, but you still want to arrive earlier.

“With this rehabilitation project, we’re expanding the footprint of that gate area so we can actually add two additional jet bridges. So, there will be no more ground boarding here in the near future,” Lauren Smith, Assistant Director of Marketing & Public Relations

As the holidays get closer, Augusta Regional Airport assures its guests that their travel plans will remain intact.

“I’ve been traveling through this airport several times over the past two years. It’s one of the better regional airports I’ve ever experienced,” Nate Henry said.

Airport Assistant Director of Marketing and PR Lauren Smith says the goal for construction benefits travelers with improvements like increased seating and more.

“It also helps us sell the airport to other airlines. When we’re going out talking to the airlines, this is the type of infrastructure needs that they really want to see before they add additional service to an airport.”

Travelers who use Augusta Regional say they’re impressed with the airport.

“I like how clean and friendly the atmosphere is, especially how welcoming it is whenever you step foot back into the airport,” Henry said.

Henry says that his travels, for him, during the holidays are pretty much a breeze.

“Never had any issues whatsoever, everything’s always been easy.”

“It seems like everybody’s ready to get back out and travel, so I think our numbers are gonna be about the same as last year,” Smith said.

Leaders say gate construction is expected to continue until spring of next year.