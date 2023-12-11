AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The holiday season is in full swing. That means you only have two more weeks to finish your Christmas shopping.

If you have to ship some of those gifts, you may want to hurry because holiday shipping deadlines are looming.

And you might want to send them out earlier in the day. If you go too late your package may not ship until the next day.

The first deadline is FedEx ground economy shipping, that’s coming up Wednesday, December 13.

Jean Pawl said she isn’t worried about her packages arriving in time for Christmas.

“I’m a military brat and having spent many years separate from my family in a lot of different places I always ship very early. Because I’m always fearful they will not receive their gift in time. So, usually by the first week of December, maybe the second week, I have my things out the door,” she explained.

As it gets closer to Christmas, the quick shipping turn around for companies like Amazon may begin to slow down.

For Susann Deason, shopping online is more convenient. But she’s an early shopper so she said she isn’t worried that her gifts won’t arrive in time for Christmas.

“Well sometimes it’s an extra step and we’re all rushed these days. So, just to save time more than anything. I had it done right after Thanksgiving. My problem is not buying more. Especially for my granddaughter, since I only have one grandchild,” smiled Deason.

Holiday shipping deadlines for USPS.

USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail services cutoff date is December 16.

People have until December 18 to mail packages using 4-day-shipping.

The deadline for USPS’s Priority Mail Express 1-day shipping is December 21.

Holiday shipping deadlines for FedEx.

The last day to ship a package using FedEx Ground Economy services is December 13.

December 15 is the last day for FedEx Ground 5-day shipping.

For 1-day shipping, it’s December 21.

Friday, December 22, is the last day to ship packages so that they arrive on or before Christmas Eve using FedEx Same Day delivery.

Holiday shipping deadlines for UPS.