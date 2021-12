Many people love to participate in Secret Santa during the holiday season. It’s an exciting game that gives people something to look forward to.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Santa may be able to get his gifts delivered in one night but for many of us, we need a little help.

There are some shipping deadlines you need to know to guarantee your gifts arrive by Christmas Day.

USPS:

Dec. 18: Priority Mail

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

For UPS:

Dec. 21: 3-Day Select

Dec. 22: 2nd Day Air services

Dec. 23: Next-day Air services

FedEx:

Dec. 21: Express Saver

Dec. 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM

Dec. 23: Overnight services

Dec. 24: Same-day services