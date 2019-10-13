Holiday Market at the Marina headed to the River

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The holiday season is fastly approaching and 5th Street Marina wants to make sure you a prepared.

The Holiday Market at the Marina takes place every Sunday in November and December.

Vendors will be on hand selling everything from jewelry to wooden signs, CBD products, pralines, soaps, estate items, clothing and face painting items, and foods. Every week there are different people present to choose from.

Boat rides with the Patriot Boat begin at 2:30 p.m. and cost $12 per person. Children 6-12 are $6.

The event is family-friendly.

Beth Christian joined anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk on Good Morning Augusta Weekends to talk more about the market.