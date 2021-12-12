Holiday Concert in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — A Holiday Concert will be held at Burke County High School Auditorium Monday, December 13. The event will take place at Burke County High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

The Augusta Symphony and Maestro Dirk Meyer will perform holiday favorites including Sleigh Ride, Polar Express, Greensleeves, and It’s A Wonderful Life.

The Classic Holiday Concert is part of a larger collaboration between the Augusta Symphony, Waynesboro-Burke Concert Series, and Burke and Jefferson County Schools to bring the Orchestra to Waynesboro for a residency Monday.

Monday morning, elementary students from Burke and surrounding counties will attend a Classic Kids Holiday Concert featuring beloved holiday favorites. Monday afternoon will find the Symphony’s woodwind, brass, and percussion musicians participating in a side-by-side rehearsal with the band students of Burke County High School.

Organizers say these programs are made possible by the generosity of the Porter Fleming Foundation.

