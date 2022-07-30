AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 and first Black woman to do so in the Southeast. She worked as a mortician, challenging the death report of Charles Oatman, the 16-year-old who’s death led to the Augusta riot. Mays died in 1994.