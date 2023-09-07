AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A historic day for one Augusta neighborhood.

This morning, the Hornsby Subdivision was officially dedicated to its founder, W.S. Hornsby Senior. The neighborhood is believed to be the oldest of its kind for African Americans in the Garden City.

“I am East Augusta in that I was born just a few streets- what I consider a few paths- to where we stand today,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson of Augusta.

Four people who grew up in the area formed a company whose mission is to preserve and revitalize the neighborhood.

Their first mission- to have historic logos placed on the neighborhood street signs.

“The pride of keeping it clean and bringing renovation into the area gives me joy that we can live in Augusta,” said Francine Scott, District 9 Commissioner. “We don’t have to move outside of the area that we were born and raised in because there is still potential in East Augusta and the neighboring communities.”

For Walter S. Hornsby’s great-grandson, this dedication is very special.

“It makes me feel good,” said Walter S. Hornsby IV. “I’m proud to be part of it. But I’ve been proud a long time. So, this is nothing new to be proud.”,

Hornsby says the streets in the neighborhood carry the name of many family members.

“Rachel Street – Rachel was my great-grandfather’s sister,” he said. “So, we’re happy.”

Doris Dunton moved to the Hornsby Subdivision in 1952 and raised her children here.

Still, something else was her reason for coming out for this special day.

“I wanted to see my neighbors that I haven’t seen for a long time,” said Dunton.

“It’s a blessing for everybody because Cherry Avenue is a nice place,” said Katie Mae Dandridge, who lives on Cherry Avenue. You don’t hear about any break-ins or nothing. Only thing we hear is noise…and I thank the Lord for that.”