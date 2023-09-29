AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations continue in South Augusta, where one local restaurant and market serves a variety of Hispanic culture cuisine.

Una casa latina no está completa sin sabor, cultura y por supuesto comida. Por eso esta casa existe para ustedes.

A Latin house is complete without flavor, culture, and of course, food. And that’s why this house exists for you all.

“Welcome, bienvenidos, a La Casa Latina,” owner Mary Carroz said.

For Latin and Hispanic cultures, food can be a means of connection, family gatherings, memories made and re-lived but at the core it always ties back to home. That’s the goal for the owners of La Casa Latina on Lumpkin Road.

“They say they feel like a home, they feel the food looks like ‘momma’s’ food. It’s just happy for us, we feel really blessed and we feel really happy because we’re up with the community and we’re ready to receive everybody here to try the real- real Latino food,” owner Frank Carroz said.

The business has been serving the CSRA for close to 30 years, it’s been at its current location since 2010.

“To differentiate ourselves from a lot of niche restaurants, maybe Mexican or Peruvian, we wanted to include a little bit of everything because we think this is a place that a lot of different cultures come and clash together,” Employee Christian Carroz said.

La Casa Latina also serves as a Latin market where fresh foods and produce from all types of countries can be found.

“We have a lot of people that gathered here. Maybe they just come in to get some products and then they end up just having a fresh natural juice or a small side because they’re having conversations, interacting with people throughout the community with similar cultures. Or maybe people that have never heard of us and don’t have a sense of a different culture, they wanna come in and they wanna learn about a new culture…,” Christian Carroz said.

Employees and owners know there is no better ‘welcome home’, than a well-prepared authentic meal.

“A lot of our military members come from different countries, even though they serve the United States, and we’re happy to provide a place that they can kind of– again– feel at home,” Christian Carroz said.

“We’re here to really encompass a lot of different Latin cultures and bring them all together…,” Christian Carroz said.

Si no has probado comida de la cocina o todavía no has comprado en el mercado, ahora es tu tiempo para probar un pedazo de nuestra cultura.

If you haven’t tried the food from the kitchen or you have yet to buy from the market, now is your time to try a piece of our culture.