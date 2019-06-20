Hiring Our Heroes 100th Career Summit

FT. GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – For many job seekers, it’s all about networking. When it comes to the 100th Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit, it’s about finding new opportunities for veterans, military members and their spouses and to help them adjust to civilian life.

Hundreds of eager people lined up at Fort Gordon seeking employment after they get done with serving the United States.

Many companies like Toyota, Verizon, and the Wounded Warrior Project are looking for some warriors of their own to take on the corporate world. As of April 2019, six million jobs are available nationwide.

The folks with Hiring Our Heroes want to make sure military members and their families find success.

“It’s a great event. We’re super excited to have our 100th summit here at Ft. Gordon. We actually planned it to be here at this location because of the amazing support we get from the Augusta community and the leadership of Ft. Gordon,” said Hiring Our Heroes Executive Director Charles Hodges.

Hiring Our Heroes Director of Career Summits and Virtual Events Marnie Holder added, “We’ve had over 50,000 service members and spouses attend our events, 7,000 employers that come to these events and we have about a 38% job offer rate at the time of the event. We continue to do the follow-ups because we know not everyone who attends today is not job ready today. But the employers are starting the conversation with them which is the most important part.”

We hope for the best for all the job seekers.