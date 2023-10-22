AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop culture, the Lucy Craft Laney Museum Of Black History will host Poets, Politics & Playas: A History of Southern Hip Hop and Its Global Impact. Scheduled for Wednesday, October 25th, from 6 to 8 p.m., the event is more than just a commemoration; it’s a deep dive into Hip-Hop’s rich history and enduring influence, particularly within the Southern United States.

Through a panel discussion, participants will explore the origins and evolution of hip-hop, emphasizing its four core elements: DJing, rapping, breakdancing, and graffiti art. The discussion promises to show how hip-hop has transcended boundaries, impacting music and culture and influencing behaviors and thoughts, particularly among young people.

Corey Rogers, Travis “Godbrotha Trav” Wright, and Marco Thomas joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss more.