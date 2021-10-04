Highway Patrol: Motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 521 in Lancaster County; woman charged with DUI

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman has been charged with DUI after rear-ending a motorcycle overnight, resulting in the operator’s death, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The deadly accident occurred just before midnight, Sept. 30, on US HWY 521, troopers said.

According to Highway Patrol, a woman, identified as Vickie Morell of Fort Mill, struck a motorcycle with her car while on the highway in Indian Land. After rear-ending the bike, Morell drove off the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

The driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Ronald Hamilton, Jr. of Fort Mill, S.C. was found dead at the scene, troopers said.

Morell has been taken into custody and charged with DUI.

HWY 521 southbound remains closed between HWY 160 and Marvin Road Friday morning as SC Highway Patrol investigates the overnight fatality. The area will stay closed until around 9 a.m. Friday.