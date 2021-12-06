Highest-rated things to do in Georgia, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Whether you’ve lived in Georgia your whole life or are planning a trip there for the first time, there are plenty of things to do no matter your tastes. From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do in Georgia on Tripadvisor.

The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you. Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in Georgia.

#30. Fishing Pier

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (735 reviews)

– Category: Piers & Boardwalks

#29. Ameris Bank Ampitheatre

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)

– Category: Arenas & Stadiums

#28. Grand Bay Wildlife Management Area

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Category: Nature & Wildlife Areas

#27. Consolidated Gold Mine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,119 reviews)

– Category: Mines

#26. Russell-Brasstown National Scenic Byway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Drives

#25. St. Simons Island

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (641 reviews)

– Category: Islands

#24. St. Simons Lighthouse Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,030 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#23. State Botanical Garden of Georgia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (647 reviews)

– Category: Gardens

#22. McDaniel Farm Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Category: Parks

#21. Appalachian Trail

– Rating: 5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Category: Hiking Trails

#20. Stone Mountain Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,031 reviews)

– Category: State Parks, Nature & Wildlife Areas

#19. Marietta Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,035 reviews)

– Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks

#18. Fort Pulaski National Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,575 reviews)

– Category: Historic Sites, Historic Walking Areas

#17. National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center

– Rating: 5 / 5 (2,233 reviews)

– Category: Military Museums, History Museums

#16. Toccoa River Swinging Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)

– Category: Bridges

#15. Tybee Island Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,518 reviews)

– Category: Beaches

#14. Riverwalk

– Rating: 4 / 5 (818 reviews)

– Category: Historic Walking Areas

#13. Fort Frederica National Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,112 reviews)

– Category: Historic Sites, Monuments & Statues

#12. Augusta Canal Discovery Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (279 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums, History Museums

#11. Christ Church

– Rating: 5 / 5 (786 reviews)

– Category: Religious Sites

#10. Driftwood Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,888 reviews)

– Category: Beaches

#9. Masters

– Rating: 5 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Category: Sporting Events

#8. Lake Oconee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Category: Bodies of Water, Beach & Pool Clubs

#7. Mercier Orchards

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,399 reviews)

– Category: Farms

#6. Tybee Island Light Station And Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,557 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums, Lighthouses

#5. Anna Ruby Falls

– Rating: 5 / 5 (2,685 reviews)

– Category: Waterfalls

#4. Neptune Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Category: Amusement & Theme Parks

#3. Blue Ridge Mountains

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Category: Mountains

#2. Savannah Historic District

– Rating: 5 / 5 (13,994 reviews)

– Category: Historic Sites, Historic Walking Areas

#1. Atlanta Botanical Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,010 reviews)

– Category: Gardens

