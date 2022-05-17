COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a multi-car crash on Washington Road.

The intersection of Washington Road and Belair are blocked at this time after at least 8 cars were mangled.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 A Georgia State Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a U-Haul that was involved in a Hit and Run. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The U-Haul crashed on Washington Rd at Belair causing only minor injuries. Currently the intersection is closed waiting on GSP’s SKIRT team.

Motorists should find an alternate route.