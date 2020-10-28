High-speed chase in Richmond County; suspect crashes car

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a high speed chase that later resulted in the suspect crashing the car.

It happened after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A RCSO Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a silver Buick on Gordon Highway at Old Savannah.

When the Deputy tried to speak with the driver, he drove off which led to a chase.

The driver went down Gordon Hwy and turned onto Deans Bridge Rd heading south, reaching speeds of up to 100mph at which time the Deputy ended the chase.

A short time later, Deputies found the same vehicle wrecked on the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and later arrested.

No word on the driver’s identity, why he was stopped, or what charges will be filed.

This is a developing story.