High speed chase ends on RA Dent Blvd in Augusta; one man in custody

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A suspect is in jail tonight after leading North Augusta Public Safety Officers on a chase.

Investigators say officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with a suspected shoplifter inside.

The other two people got out of the vehicle, but the suspect, identified as Perez Walker, got in the driver’s seat and took off.

He crashed on R.A. Dent Boulevard in Augusta and was taken into custody. He’s charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest and failure to stop.

The other people in the car were not charged.

