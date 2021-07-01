High rental demand causes a spike in prices

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Short-term housing is becoming a trend here in Augusta, but as the demand goes up so do the prices.



“I think our most expensive for a one bedroom is 925,” said Bryan Haltermann.

Haltermann is the President of Haltermann Partners. He owns around 60 apartment units in downtown Augusta.



“We are completely occupied, and have been for 2 or 3 months, and we have people still calling,” said Haltermann.



He says this is the highest demand he’s seen in 40 years, especially in the downtown area.



“We have more, and generally they’re young professionals who want to live downtown, do not want to live in the suburbs,” he said.



Haltermann also points to new development in Augusta like the Fort Gordon Cyber Center of Excellence.



“I dont expect them to go lower, now we may get to some periods where there’s a plateau and it’s level and they’re not continuing to increase; but I do not expect them ever to go down,” he said.



And that goes the same for rental homes.



“That average price is going to be 1127 dollars a month,” said Linda Diebel.



That’s for a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single-family home. Linda Diebel is the director for Meybohm Property Management, and she says the demand is high because more landlords are getting out of the rental business.

“And so when they do the rental inventory is shrinking, because most of the people purchasing those homes are going to be owner occupants,” said Diebel.



She says the pandemic is another factor.



“With covid we saw a higher percentage of our tenants that renewed as opposed to maybe deciding to move closer to work or wanting to have an extra bedroom,” said Diebel.



And lastly, Diebel says they’re seeing more applicants from active duty military.

She says tenants have to pay more to secure rental properties — about 10-to 15 percent more than 18 months ago.

Like Haltermann, Diebel doesn’t expect to see that price go down anytime soon.



“That’s good news for the landlords but it is more difficult to find something in a specific price range for tenants who are looking right now,” she said.



Diebel says if you are looking to rent, you should start your search early and be patient to find what you’re looking for. She also says be on the lookout for scammers. It’s best to look for apartments or homes with a local realtor.