High gas prices could impact Thanksgiving holiday travel

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For some, going home for the holidays could be a very expensive trip.



” Just a year ago when I filled up it was a lot cheaper and now its gone up a dollar and something cents in just 10 months. Its just ridiculous,” Richard Marks said.



With gas prices the highest they’ve been in eight years, filling up at the pump will cost you a lot more.

” Its probably going to stop a lot of people from traveling because of the cost of fuel,” Tyler Edson Jr. said.



Some drivers say it’s enough to put on a pause their holiday travel.



” I was planning to take some longer trips between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but I’m not sure if I’m going to because of it,” Tyler Edson Jr. said.



AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said we’re seeing higher prices at the pump because the prices of crude oil have increased.



” Crude oil accounts for almost half of the price at the pump. So as long as crude oil is elevated it’s going to cause gas prices to rise alongside it,” Waiter said.



In response, President Biden has authorized the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the from the U.S. petroleum reserves.



While some are hopeful it will decrease gas prices —

” I think that will really help in the future as far as gas prices and I think it will help with the economy as well,” Matron Boston said.



Others said its just a short-term solution.



” That’s only about three days of it. That’s all he’s going to do,” Richard Marks said.

President Biden said the administration’s actions will not drop gas prices overnight, but he is hopeful that prices at the pump will drop.