AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – The man accused of killing 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony in January was set to have a bond hearing Friday morning, but it’s been pushed back. The District Attorney’s office says 21-year-old Antoine Redfield requested that the bond hearing be continued.



“This man is a monster,” said Jamila McDaniel, Arbrie’s Aunt.



Words from Jamila McDaniel, Arbrie’s aunt just hours after she learned Antoine Redfield’s bond hearing was continued Friday morning. She says the decision to continue the hearing brought mixed emotions. She says part of her is happy because Redfield is still behind bars.



McDaniel says “The part of me is sad because I wanted to face him. I wanted to see him. I wanted to look him in his eyes to see his reaction to what he has done to us as family.”



And because there is still no justice for Arbrie Anthony. McDaniel feels Redfield intentionally shot Arbrie — who was petting a horse on 3rd Avenue when investigators say she was hit by a bullet fired by Redfield during a drive-by shooting.



“When he saw her, he had every reason to pull that gun back. When you saw that horse, you know it’s a child there. When he made that decision, it impacted us for life. I want him to sit with that,” she said.



Redfield was out on bond after being charged with a 2019 murder at the Private Eye Nightclub in 2019.



“This is where the system failed us as a community. This is where the system failed her. They failed my niece, becuase if they would’ve done their job correctly the first time, he shouldn’t been walking out on the streets. He shouldn’t be free,” said McDaniel.



Arbrie would have turned 9 on April 23rd, and McDaniel says the pain of losing her at such a young age still lingers.



She says, “It’s devastating. It’s devastating. We cry everyday. You miss a child that you use to seeing, and then she’s not here. For what, for why?”



Neighbors who live in the area where Arbrie was shot say moving today’s bond hearing hurts.



“It’s stinging so much that there’s not much I can say,” said Marie Brown, a neighbor to Anthony.



Marie Brown would often watch Arbire and other children after school.



She says, “I hope he doesn’t get a bond. He still gets to breathe and she doesn’t.”



She worries that if Redfield is ultimately granted bond, her entire community will be in danger.



“We still have kids out here that we love and care about and someone like him could snatch another child’s life.We’re not ever going to be done mourning Arbrie. So, do not let him go,” said Brown.



There’s no word on when Redfield will have his next bond hearing.