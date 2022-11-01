AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- This campaign stop for Hershel walker was a little different compared to others, but his efforts and plans are still the same.

Just a week away from mid-term elections, Walker made another stop in Augusta.

His bus tour came to Gerald Jones Ford. Walker talked about several parts of his platform, including the military.

” The most lethal fighting force ever assembled our United States military think about it they have always said there is peace through strength and they are 100% correct but our strength is through our United States military and yet they’ve tried to bring pronouns into our military , pronouns” said Walker.

Congressman Rick Allen also joined Walker.

“ Raphael Warnock has endorsed every one of these policies he’s voted for every one of these terrible policies that is creating this disaster” said Allen.

Walker says he is against the president’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.

“Some of the students say they’re going to go out and they’re going to go gamble they’re going to go on vacation they’re going to buy video games they’re gonna go buy booze and I’m thinking it must be a weekend with Hunter Biden” said Walker.

Walker also says he’s feeling good about his chances on Tuesday.

“it’s time for us to fight for this country fight for this flag fight for this anthem fight for your family your kids it’s time for us to fight for it’s not just gonna be given to you” said Walker.