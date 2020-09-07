Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

OKATIE, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina is suing the owner of a site where a massive pile of trash burned and smoldered for months. The state wants $5 million to pay the costs of cleaning up the Jasper County site, nicknamed Mount Trashmore. It took state and federal crews six months to put out the fire and clean the site. The owner of Able Contracting Inc. and Earlbee LLC, Chandler Lloyd, didn’t respond to the Hilton Head Island Packet’s request to discuss the lawsuit. The neighborhood around the trash fire was evacuated for two months after health officials found several chemicals, including arsenic, in hazardous levels in the air.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Officials say a South Carolina deputy was shot while responding to a domestic call between a husband and wife Saturday. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 70-year-old Mark Louis Cote barricaded himself inside the home and was taken into custody early Sunday. The wounded deputy was treated at a hospital for a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body and has returned home. Deputies say the wife is safe after she went to a neighbor’s home and called 911. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – New cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina continue to increase as state health officials reported 918 more as of Saturday. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said almost 15% of the those new cases were in Richland County as college students return to the University of South Carolina and other campuses. DHEC also confirmed 32 new deaths related to the virus. According to data from the Associated Press, the rolling average of daily new cases over the past two weeks has increased by about 33%. Since March, the state has recorded more than 122,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 2,738 deaths.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – With the coronavirus spreading through colleges at alarming rates, universities are scrambling to find places to isolate the thousands of students who have caught COVID-19 or been exposed to it. Some schools are designating COVID-19 dorms, others are sending infected students home and some schools have decided to scrap or postpone in-person learning until they can figure out how to keep infection rates at acceptable levels. Dr. Joseph Gerald, a public health expert at the University of Arizona, said the idea of identifying cases, contact tracing and quarantining is the right approach. He said it’s just going to be hard to do in dorms and other places where students congregate.