Hephzibah woman stabs man with large knife in front of her children

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WJBF) – A Hephzibah woman was charged with stabbing a man Sunday night in front of her two daughters.

36-year old Lydianette Benjamin is charged with aggravated assault and child cruelty.

The incident took place on the 2500 block of Sherbourne Drive in Hephzibah.

According to authorities, Benjamin allegedly stabbed the victim while her own 8-year-old and 13-year-old daughters were present.

She was also charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to clean up the crime scene.

The victim was sent to the hospital with injuries. He was treated and released.

