Hephzibah woman dead after car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman is dead after a car accident on Bobby Jones Expressway at Deans Bridge Road, according to the Richmond County Coroner.

The victim is identified as 74-year-old Donna Diles of Hephzibah.

The coroner says the crash happened on April 13, 2019, when Diles was driving westbound on the Bobby Jones Expressway. She lost control of her car while attempting to brake and crashed into the center median wall.

Diles was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and later passed away there on June 16, 2019.

There will be no autopsy.