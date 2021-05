AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A man accused of murder in Hephzibah is scheduled appear in court Friday.

Jaden Ross, the suspect accused of killing 20 year old Brenleigh Kitchens, will have a bond hearing.

Police say Ross shot and killed Kitchens at her home on Aintree Road in Hephizbah.

The hearing begins at 9am at the Richmond County Court House.