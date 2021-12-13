Hephzibah man stabbed for attempted Sodomy

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s has arrested a suspect for attempting to Sodomize another man.

The incident happened right after 7:00 a.m. on December 6th.

According to arrest warrants, 30-year old Terrell Johnson forced his way into a man’s room at the Motel 6 located on Boy Scout Road.

Authorities say Johnson threw the victim on the bed and began choking him while demanding the victim remove his clothes.

The victim grabbed a knife and began stabbing Johnson, who then took off.

Terrell Johnson has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Burglary and Felony Criminal Attempt.

