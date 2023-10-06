AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Hephzibah man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for molesting a middle school student.

According to the Augusta District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted 39-year-old Kendrick Evans for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and tampering withe evidence. He has since been sentenced to life in prison plus 19 years.

The DA’s office says Evans met his victim through social media and engaged in sexual acts with the child. On at least one occasion, he picked her up from her bus stop and dropped her off at school after they engaged in sexual acts.

Once law enforcement got involved, the girl led them to Evans’s home. She was even able to identify him to investigators by his nipple piercings, which he attempted to flush down the toilet once investigators asked him to remove them.

“The defendant was 36 when he started preying on this 12-year-old child,” said Assistant District Attorney William Hammond of the Special Victims Unit after trial. “He took advantage of the victim’s vulnerable family situation to manipulate and groom her for his depraved sexual desires.”