Hephzibah man charged with rape, child molestation and tampering of evidence

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Kendrick Dante Evans (37) is being charged with rape, sodomy, aggravated child molestation, and tampering with evidence by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Evans was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from an incident that occurred February 1st at a residence on the 2500 block of Dewsbury Court.

Warrants are unclear about the number of victims in the case, but the sodomy charge relates to a child under the age of 16. Three of the charges are alleged to have occurred at the same location at the same time.

The tampering with evidence charge dates to October 21st, when Evans is accused of trying to conceal the Rape charge by flushing a piece of evidence down the toilet and allegedly attempting to alter the crime scene.

Evans is being held without bond at Charles B. Webster Detention Center.