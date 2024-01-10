AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – What started as a stomach ache for an 8-year-old boy in Grovetown quickly became a parent’s worst nightmare. It’s a story that has gotten the attention of communities all over Georgia.

It’s now been almost a month since Hendrix David Avery was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, where hospital staff put him on life support after he went into cardiac arrest. After 12 surgeries so far, numerous infections, a leg amputation, and many other complications, his mother said things are looking up – but, there’s still a long road ahead.

“He was playing, riding his bike, we hung out with a friend all day, it really just was a typical day,” said Mandi Jo Gilstrap. “And the evening of December 15th, he mentioned he had a stomach ache.”

That stomach ache ended up in an emergency hospital visit, where he was given a 5% chance of survival and diagnosed with a rare condition called Toxic Megacolon.

“They’ve told me they’ve never had a child in this hospital with that,” she said.

His colon had become so inflamed, that his body went septic and he had to be put in a coma while doctors worked on other issues that kept popping up.

“It’s like trying to put out small fires everywhere, everyday,” Gilstrap said. “And then still trying to go behind it and trying to figure out clinically why this even happened.”

Now, he’s awake and even got to open some of his Christmas presents recently.

He’s not out of the woods yet, but his mom wants to thank everyone for their support.

“Knowing that so many people out there are praying for him, and sending him and love and thinking about him, and that so many people even care about a child that is a complete stranger to them, it renews my faith in humanity really,” she said.

She also wants spread awareness about gut health.

“I really just want other parents to be aware that this exists and talk about our gut health, and talk about bowel movements more,” Gilstrap said. “I think there’s still a stigma about talking about those things.”

And, she wants to highlight just how strong Hendrix is.

“Every doctor that sees him right now is literally amazed, I mean they come and just look at him from the doorway and just shake their heads and smile because three weeks ago no one thought we were going to be here,” she said. “Hendrix has taught me so much throughout this about tenacity and love, and he’s just an amazing kid.”

Hendrix will undergo three more surgeries on Thursday and his team of doctors will gather to try to find the root cause of the Toxic Megacolon to prevent it from flaring up again.

To donate to help support Hendrix and his family, click here.