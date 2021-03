Evictions still carried out in Augusta despite federal moratorium.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Help is on the way for people in the CSRA on the verge of losing their homes due to the pandemic.

Mayor Hardie Davis signed an agreement with the United Way of the CSRA to provide emergency rental assistance to families and individuals in Augusta.



This assistance is available to those who are at risk of eviction.

Those who need help with basic utilities such as electric, gas, and water – are also eligible to apply for this program.

