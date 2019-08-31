Help tell SCDOT which roads need work

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — The Department of Transportation wants to know what you want to see for improvements to South Carolina roads.

The department is updating it’s 20-year plan. This incorporates all modes of transportation from public to freight.

There’s a survey you can take online to say what changes you want to see.

So far, more than 12,000 people have completed the survey.

You can take the survey but the deadline to fill it out with your ideas is Saturday, August 31.

You can find the survey, here: https://scdotmtp2040.metroquest.com/