AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The holiday season is a chance to be generous and help those less fortunate.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is partnering with our giving your best partners, Piedmont hospital, Solvay and Security Federal Bank, to make sure every child has a new toy for Christmas.

People have just one more week to help light up a child’s face on Christmas day.

For five years WJBF has hosted the Giving Your Best Toy drive, because we understand that Christmas is tough for many families to afford.

Since mid November we have been collecting brand new toys, that we will wrap and deliver to Bridge Ministries, who will distribute them to families in need.

With the costs of housing, groceries and gas not getting any lower, there could be even more families struggling this Christmas.

“And it’s really important, especially in the holiday season, things can be really tough for families, especially after COVID hit and everything. There’s more demand for help and to give a little joy at the end of the day, especially through the holiday season… it’s really important to be a part of this toy drive for Bridge Ministries, especially with it being their last year doing it. We want to make it the best year yet,” said Emily Pannocchia, a WJBF Account Executive.

This is the last year our toy drive will benefit Bridge Ministries because they are closing at the end of December.

Every toy donation will help to change a child’s Christmas.

“Parents who, maybe it’s their first year not being able to provide for them, for them to even reach out for that help is such a huge step and shows how strong they are to make sure they want to give their kids a very happy holiday, Christmas, whatever they may be celebrating,” Pannocchia said.

You have until Friday to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at Television Park on 1336 Augusta West Parkway, or at any CSRA Security Federal location, during regular business hours.