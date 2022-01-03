Heavy winds cause downed trees and power outages across the CSRA

CSRA (WJBF) – Strong winds are sweeping across the two-state Monday morning.

Those winds have knocked down several trees in Columbia County.

Power lines are down at William Few Parkway at Washington Road , the traffic light at that intersection is out.

Officials tell NewsChannel 6 that the intersection may be inaccessible until 5:00 p.m.

Georgia Power is working to restore all outages.





William Few Pkwy @ Washington Rd

All lanes of traffic on Washington Road at William Few are blocked.

Authorities say it could be hours before traffic is moving again.

In Richmond County, the traffic light is out at Gordon Highway and Barton Chapel Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, there are trees down at Richardson Lake Road and Pine Log Road, also Powder House Road and Vanderbilt Drive in Aiken County.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is also warning residents about a possible dangerous commute.