Heavy rain causes severe flooding in Monetta, S.C., causes bridge to collapse

MONETTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Heavy rain has caused some major flooding in Monetta, S.C.

According to NewsChannel 6 meteorologist, John Lynn, the area of Monetta has gotten 5-6 inches of rain in the latest 12 hours.

Captain Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a bridge has completely collapsed at Old Shoals Road and Mount Pleasant Road.

Officials say that this is all overflow from Shealy Pond near-by.

A representative from South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) tells us that the bridge has collapsed in a “V” form in the center and water is rushing under it. That rep says the bridge will probably wash away.

