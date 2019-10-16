Heavy equipment moving through the River Region overnight

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Georgia Department of Transportation will be moving a large load through the CSRA tonight.

Sections of Interstate 20 will be closed late Wednesday into early Thursday as a major shipment makes his way through Augusta.

The shipment is a boiler weighing 530,000 pounds and it’s 23 feet wide.

The shipment will continue its way across Georgia, straight through, Augusta Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

Two Georgia State Patrol officers with blue lights and marked cars will be accompanying the shipment to pace traffic, according to G-DOT.

It is expected to arrive at the South Carolina state line at 4:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Thanks to Chris Boyd with Collins Engineers for this video.