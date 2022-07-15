MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Heartsong is hosting a 2 day estate sale at 421 S. Belair Rd location Friday, July, 15 and Saturday, July, 16 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Henry Brothers Auction and Estate Sales will be handling the sales.

They’ll have 3 storage buildings full of all sorts of pet gear, cages, crates, household items as well as the clinic full of miscellaneous pet items, Frontline PLUS Frontline GOLD, Parastar, and so much more.

Other items include:

counters

shelves

refrigerator

grooming tables

supplies

equipment

veterinary clinic equipment

file cabinets

Visit their website, http://www.heartsongspayneuter.com.