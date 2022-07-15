MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Heartsong is hosting a 2 day estate sale at 421 S. Belair Rd location Friday, July, 15 and Saturday, July, 16 beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Henry Brothers Auction and Estate Sales will be handling the sales.
They’ll have 3 storage buildings full of all sorts of pet gear, cages, crates, household items as well as the clinic full of miscellaneous pet items, Frontline PLUS Frontline GOLD, Parastar, and so much more.
Other items include:
- counters
- shelves
- refrigerator
- grooming tables
- supplies
- equipment
- veterinary clinic equipment
- file cabinets
Visit their website, http://www.heartsongspayneuter.com.