AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Rural Health Services, Inc. is hosting Healthcare for the Homeless Event at Gyles Park in Aiken on Monday, August 8.

The event aims to meet the basic health care needs of people without homes, eliminate health

disparities, and end homelessness.

Free services include haircuts and beard trims, COVID-19 testing, HIV screening, hygiene kits, safe sex kits, hotdogs and hamburgers, snack bags, fresh fruit, job opportunities, housing resources, and more