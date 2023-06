AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A Testing Day Health Fair is happening today if you need to get screened or tested.

It will take place Sunday, June 25, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the HEAL Complex at 1255 Druid Park Avenue.

The health fair will have a LIVE DJ, free food, giveaways, raffles, children’s activities, and a long list of free screenings and services, including HIV testing, free COVID-19 home tests, blood pressure, visional, dental screenings, and more.