Head-on collision in Aiken County leaves several people injured

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a head on collision In Aiken County.

It happened on Williston Road at South Maine Street in New Ellenton shortly after 6:00a.m. Thursday morning.

Two vehicles are involved, one person is reported to be trapped, and injuries are reported.

Newschannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Latest Headlines: