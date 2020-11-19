Head-on collision in Aiken County leaves several people injured

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a head on collision In Aiken County.
It happened on Williston Road at South Maine Street in New Ellenton shortly after 6:00a.m. Thursday morning.
Two vehicles are involved, one person is reported to be trapped, and injuries are reported.
Newschannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story.
