Head-on crash in Allendale kills one person

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

The incident happened around 4:10 a.m. Thursday morning on US 278, near Miller Creek Road.

Authorities say an 18-wheeler and 2013 Dodge Dart were traveling opposite directions on 278, when the driver of the Dart crossed the center line and hit the rig head-on.

The driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seat belt and died on the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.