EVANS, GA (WJBF) – The Columbia County Performing Arts Center and Beasley Media Group have announced that the first ever HD 98.3 Summer Breeze.

The event will feature Charlie Puth, with special guests Charlotte Sands and Lawrence; it will take place on Tuesday, June 28th at Evans Towne Center Park.

Ticket sales begin this Friday, March 25th, at 10am.

Over the years, Puth has had many hits including “Marvin Gaye”, “One Call Away”, “We Don’t Talk

Anymore”, and “Light Switch”.

Recently, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Puth and John Legend performed a 5 minute mash-up of each others songs.

Tickets are available at either www.thecenterofcc.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

The Columbia County Performing Arts Center is currently taking applications for food vendors.