HBO Max to delay “Friends” reunion

(CNN) – It looks like a highly anticipated TV reunion special may be on hold.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max is delaying production on the “Friends” reunion special.
The celebrity news site points to the coronavirus pandemic as being the cause of the delay.
It claims the unscripted show was slated to begin filming this month.
The special was officially announced last month and was set to bring together the original 6 stars of the hit sitcom.
It was supposed to be available when HBO Max launched in May.
The Hollywood Reported states because of the virus, production may be delayed until at least May.