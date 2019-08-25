HBCU students: Here’s how to gain access to free textbooks

A program to provide 1,000 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with free, semester-long subscriptions to Cengage Unlimited is now underway.

“Every student should have an equal opportunity to succeed, and having the right learning materials can have a critical impact on performance,” said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage. “The high cost of textbooks have prohibited this for many students. This is why we launched Cengage Unlimited – to make quality learning more affordable. UNCF has helped thousands of learners, enabling opportunity for minority students through its financial support and public advocacy. We are proud to partner with UNCF to ease some of the financial burden these students face and ensure they are equipped with the tools they need to reach their full potential.”

A Cengage Unlimited subscription offers access to more than 22,000 Cengage eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides for $119.99 a semester, no matter how many products they use. It also includes free access to resources from Evernote, Kaplan, Quizlet, Chegg and Dashlane.

“For 75 years, our motto ‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in,’ ® has remained at the forefront of everything we do,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. “We must continue to invest our time and money in better futures for young people around the country. Partners like Cengage are vitally important to this work and we are pleased to have them as an ally in helping to educate the next generation of leaders.”

To be eligible, HBCU students must be of African descent, obtain a 2.5 GPA or better, demonstrated a financial need, and submit an essay and letter of recommendation.

Five hundred subscriptions each will be awarded for the Fall 2019 semester and the Spring 2020 semester. Applications are being accepted through August 29, 2019 for the fall semester. Applications for the Spring 2020 semester will open on November 4, 2019.

For more information on eligibility and to apply for the program visit: https://scholarships.uncf.org.