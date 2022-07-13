BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Traffic on Highway 23 is being diverted due to a hazardous material spill.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Burke County EMA is currently working the scene.

Authorities say deputies are diverting traffic at Highway 23 and Brigham Landing and Highway 23 at Millhaven Road.

According to the EMA, the material does not pose as a health risk to the public, but for now, authorities are asking for people to avoid the area while the road is closed and cleanup is in progress.

There will be an update when the road re-opens.