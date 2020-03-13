Hartsville man charged with murder released on bond after 2 years in jail

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – A murder suspect has been released on bond after spending nearly two years locked up.

Devon Demarco Rembert, 18, of Hartsville, bonded out of the Darlington County jail on Thursday after being charged in April 2018 for the shooting death of a teenager in Lamar. His bond was $65,000.

Devon Demarco Rembert (courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Rembert was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime when he was 16. His bond was denied during repeated attempts in the past.

Germaine McCoy, who was 18 at the time of his death, died at the scene of the shooting near Cambridge Apartments.

