AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Harry Jacobs Chamber Music Society proudly presents its 33rd season and continues to bring world-class chamber music to the Garden City.

Tickets are on sale now for a celebration of Rachmaninov on Friday, October 27th at Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre on Augusta University’s Summerville campus..

The Jacobs Concert Series is excited to host extraordinary performers from New York City’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, as it celebrates the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sergei Rachmaninov. a great figure of the Romantic era who gave the world of orchestral, chamber, and piano composition some of its most monumental and beloved works.

In tribute to his legacy, this program highlights the personal inspirations that directly influenced Rachmaninov, tracing the lineage of his particular style of piano-forward composition.

The concert features soprano Erika Baikoff, cellist Clive Greensmith, violinist Benjamin Beilman and Gilles Vonsattel on piano. Repertoire will be varied and will include works by Rubinstein, Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky and Rachmaninoff.

Visit www.augusta.edu/harryjacobs for detailed information about each concert and to purchase tickets online. Prices remain $40 for standard adult, or $20 for AU Faculty or Staff (new this year!!) and free to all students! Discounts for Seniors, Military and Alumni too!