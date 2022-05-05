AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — A vacant and abandoned property is being renovated to bring 95 apartment units to the Harrisburg area, but some people say with rent nearly $1,000 it will make it hard for people to live there.

” A lot of people have children and with having to deal with the kids, buying clothes and feeding them they can’t afford a thousand dollars a month,”

Mary Shelley runs a food pantry in the area — she sees the need on a regular basis — but she doesn’t see the units as an option for affordable housing.

” I really don’t think it’s feasible for this area because as you can tell its kind of low income,” assistant director of Mercy Ministry food drive Mary Shelley said.

Others said something in a lower price range would be a better fit for the area.

” If they came up with some kind of solution where they could get something as nice as the $1,000 but not the price of that. Maybe $600 or $700,” Gunns said.

The developer said he’s upgrading the plumbing, windows and making cosmetic changes.

While he said he plans to spend $20,000 – $25,000 on each unit, some said people living in the area still need a place they can afford.

” There needs to be more options,” Shelley said.

The project is expected to be completed in six months.