AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It is called Kendrick Place, just like the sign says and it’s a sign the city is taking steps to increase the availability of affordable housing.

“It is good, because there is a shortage of in our community of affordable housing, and it’s our responsibility to do as much as we can,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The proposed 64-unit complex is to be built on three and a half acres behind Sibley Mill in Harrisburg.

Commissioner approving a 640-thousand-dollar loan to developers, to help get it off the ground.

It’s a 15-million-dollar project, and all Augusta Georgia is infusing is 640-thousand dollars of home investment partnership, which are HUD federal funding and of that it’s a benefit because of 64, 65 units you are looking at 57 of them truly being truly affordable,” said Housing and Development Director Hawthorne Welcher.

There are some concerns, an active rail line with a street crossing is nearby.

So is the Augusta Canal trail, and some believe the canal location would be better suited for something other than affordable housing.

“I just don’t think that is the proper place to put it at this particular time, it’s a great asset that we have here in the city, and we ought to find a better use for it,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

“I think it’s a very good location what it does it provides options,” said Welcher.

The state must sign off on the city loan but right now it looks like this option for affordable housing is heading home to Harrisburg.