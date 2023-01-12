HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – At 2:55 Thursday morning, the Harlem Police Department and Harlem Fire Department responded to a home on Village Run in reference to CPR being performed on a child.

Authorities rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The child was taken to Doctor’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Harlem Police Department has requested the help of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Columbia County Coroner’s Office to review the incident for possible criminal charges.

This is a developing story.